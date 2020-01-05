First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Our weather will continue to be dry and mostly trouble-free for the next few days, but the potential for heavy rain looms on the horizon. In the short-term, a dry front will move through the region this evening….with winds switching to the north and then northeast tonight and tomorrow and becoming much lighter. This will mean a quiet, cold and frosty night tonight….and a slightly cooler but also less breezy day on Monday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday look to be near 50 or so….slightly warmer on Wednesday as the upper levels begin to ridge out again. A weak system will brush by us on Monday night….but other than a few clouds it looks to have little impact.
A potential excessive rain threat continues to loom for later in the week. Models continue to vary quite a bit with the details…but a combination of moist flow from the Gulf and a couple of passing low pressure areas is expected to produce periods of rain from Thursday thru at least early Saturday. Thunderstorms with heavy downpours look most likely Friday. In general, precip models are spitting out about 2 to 4 inches of rainfall during this period, but some are quite a bit wetter. With saturated ground and major rivers (especially the Ohio) this poses a serious flood potential, so stay tuned.
