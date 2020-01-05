First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Our weather will continue to be dry and mostly trouble-free for the next few days, but the potential for heavy rain looms on the horizon. In the short-term, a dry front will move through the region this evening….with winds switching to the north and then northeast tonight and tomorrow and becoming much lighter. This will mean a quiet, cold and frosty night tonight….and a slightly cooler but also less breezy day on Monday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday look to be near 50 or so….slightly warmer on Wednesday as the upper levels begin to ridge out again. A weak system will brush by us on Monday night….but other than a few clouds it looks to have little impact.