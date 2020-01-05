First Alert: A clear day but wind chills will make temperatures feel cooler

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Clouds and rain are out of the Heartland, but a windchill will make it feel colder than it looks outside.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth said, your Sunday morning will start cold and frosty. Temperatures will warm quickly, as we are under full sunshine, and winds from the south will move in.
Brian said actual highs will be in the low to mid 50s, but a strong wind will create a significant wind chill, making it feel cooler than the actual air temperature.
For tonight, a dry front will move through and settle south of the Heartland.
Brian said, looking to the week ahead, the next couple of days will be cooler, but with no windchill. The weather will remain quiet, and dry for the next few days.
Brian said, the next time of concern, Thursday thru Saturday of this week, which will bring periods of wet weather. Brian said, for now, models are very inconsistent on details and timing. But most of the wet weather looks to be rain, and possibly some wet snow for Saturday. The main issue looks to be the possibility of excessive rainfall some models are showing a few inches of rain possible over this period.
