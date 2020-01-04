Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

GUN THEFT-SUSPECT KILLED
Motive for Kansas City-area crime spree still unknown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Investigators are still trying to determine what prompted a man to steal a gun at a suburban Kansas City store before driving to a car dealership and shooting a salesman. The man, who was identified Friday as 26-year-old Jeffery Millsap, died Thursday after he led authorities on a chase and was shot by a Clay County sheriff's deputy near Holt. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says a gun found near Millsap after he was shot was the same gun stolen earlier Thursday from a sporting goods store in Liberty. It is still unclear if Millsap fired at officers before he was shot.
PUBLIC DEFENDERS SUED
Missouri man sues federal public defenders office
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man whose conviction was overturned after he spent more than two years in prison is suing the federal public defender's office. Thirty-year-old Aaron Winters says in his lawsuit that his public defender told him to plead guilty even though he was innocent. Winters was sentenced to 30 months in prison after his arrest in 2012 for being a felon in possession of a firearm. However, Winters later learned that he was not banned from having a gun because he had been sentenced to less than a year on an earlier conviction for possessing marijuana without a tax stamp. Federal prosecutors then recommended Winters conviction be overturned.
AP-US-MISSOURI-HOMICIDES
Missouri's 2 biggest cities battle high homicide rates
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri's two biggest cities saw a jump in homicides in 2019, and if that wasn’t bad enough, an alarming number of killers are getting away with it. St. Louis and Kansas City both have among the highest homicide rates in the U.S. St. Louis had 194 killings last year, which was eight more than in 2018. Kansas City’s homicide total rose by 10, to 148. In both places, most of the killers haven't been caught. Kansas City police have solved 43% of the crimes. St. Louis police have solved just 31% of theirs.
BODY FOUND-MISSING WOMAN
Springfield man charged in death of 19-year-old woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with killing a 19-year-old woman whose body was found more than a week after she went missing. Thirty-two-year-old Lonnie Leroy Williams, of Springfield, was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the death of Mackenna Milhon, who was reported missing Dec. 20. Her body was found Monday afternoon outside a home north of Springfield. A probable cause statement says Williams told investigators he stabbed Milhon after she slapped him because she was upset that he didn't have drugs for her. Williams' girlfriend, 23-year-old Olivia Vega, was charged with tampering with evidence afterward.
ASLEEP-STORE
Woman dozes, spends night after testing store mattress
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — A woman is a little embarrassed, but well rested, after falling asleep testing a mattress at a Missouri store and spending the night there. Richmond Heights Police Officer Allison Brown told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that officers were called to the undisclosed store shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday after a worker found the woman wandering inside the business prior to its opening. The woman told police she had been trying out a display mattress the evening before and must have fallen asleep. Police posted on social media that it was “the best mattress endorsement we've ever heard.” Store operators declined to press charges.
AP-US-BOOKING-AREA-ASSAULT-CHARGE
Ex-officer accused of shoving prisoner faces federal charge
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A fired suburban St. Louis police officer who is accused of shoving and choking a prisoner inside a booking area while a surveillance camera was rolling has been charged with a federal civil rights offense. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Robert Ryan Watson already was facing a fourth-degree assault charge in Jefferson County Circuit Court when the misdemeanor federal charge was added this week. Officials have said the 40-year-old prisoner was being booked April 23 for violating a court order and had been insulting officers before the alleged assault. Watson's lawyer says his client “regrets losing his temper."
MONTANA POST OFFICE FIRE
Fire destroys post office in town once named Joe, Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A fire destroyed the century-old post office in the tiny eastern Montana town of Ismay, which once changed its name to Joe, Montana. That was part of a Kansas City radio station's publicity stunt when the four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback was traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Kansas City Chiefs in 1993. Volunteer fire chief John Edgell says the fire was reported at shortly after midnight by a neighbor investigating a power outage apparently caused by the fire. Edgell tells The Billings Gazette the whole department showed up, which comprises the entire population of the town: 20 people.
MISSOURI-TITLE IX LAWSUIT
University of Missouri sued over basketball player's case
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Two women are suing the University of Missouri, saying the school mishandled allegations of sexual misconduct by a former basketball player. The plaintiffs say the university did not fully follow its Title IX rules when it investigated allegations against Terrence Phillips. After several female students alleged physical and sexual misconduct by Phillips, the university's Title IX office cleared him of rape and stalking allegations but found him responsible for violating to Title IX policies. The lawsuit is asking that the university be required to change its Title IX policies. Phillips was dismissed from the basketball team in February 2018.