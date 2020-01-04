Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

DOGS SKINNED-COAT
Kentucky man claims he killed, skinned dogs to make coat
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who claims to have killed and skinned four of his neighbors' dogs to make a “doggy coat” has been charged with animal torture. News outlets report 38-year-old Jonathan D. Watkins was arrested in Floyd County on Dec. 23 after a neighbor called authorities. A state trooper who responded found Watkins at his home with a knife and what appeared to be blood on his clothing. An arrest citation says Watkins told the trooper he was bloody because he was making a coat from dog skins. A judge appointed Watkins a public defender at a Dec. 27 hearing and ordered a psychiatric examination.
LRC-WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT
Judge dismisses former GOP staffer's whistleblower suit
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has dismissed a whistleblower complaint from a former House Republican staffer. The staffer, Daisy Olivo, had alleged she was retaliated against for shedding light on a sexual harassment settlement involving the former House speaker in 2017. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Franklin Circuit Court Judge Philip Shepherd ruled that there was no evidence that Olivo was fired because of her disclosure. Olivo, the former communications director for the House Republican caucus, filed the whistleblower suit against the Legislative Research Commission. Shepherd said her termination appeared to be part of “routine staff turnover.”
BESHEAR-APPOINTMENTS
Kentucky governor appoints deputy cabinet secretaries
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed four deputy cabinet secretaries and a new state police commissioner. Mary Pat Regan of Louisville was named deputy secretary of Education and Workforce Development. Beshear named former Lexington Police Chief Ronnie Bastin as Justice and Public Safety Cabinet deputy secretary, and Mike Hancock will be deputy secretary for the Transportation Cabinet. Former teacher and state senator Lindy Casebier will be deputy Personnel Cabinet secretary. Rodney Brewer was named to his second term as Kentucky State Police commissioner. He was formerly the commissioner from 2007 to 2016.
POLICE ARREST-KENTUCKY
Officer cleared after man booked into jail with neck brace
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in the arrest of a man who was thrown to the ground by officers and later booked into jail wearing a neck brace. News outlets report Louisville Metro police Officer Cory Evans had been charged with violating department use of force and courteous conduct policies in the December 2018 arrest of Jarrus Ransom. An internal investigation was launched after bystanders shared videos that showed Ransom being slammed into the ground and punched. Newly released body camera video shows him fighting officers after they found pills in his car.
JAILER-DRUG CHARGES
Kentucky deputy jailer faces drug trafficking charge
HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jail employee is facing second-degree trafficking charges on allegations that he brought drugs into the lockup. According to WYMT-TV, authorities say former Kentucky River Regional Jail deputy jailer Shannon Adams was arrested Wednesday when he was found with a cigarette pack full of suboxone during a traffic stop. Jail administrator Lonnie Brewer says authorities received multiple tips, started looking at video tape footage of the deputy and found suspicious interactions with inmates. Adams worked at the jail for about two months before he was arrested. It is unclear whether Adams has an attorney to comment on his behalf.
CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICERS
New constitutional officers in Kentucky to be sworn in
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say constitutional officers who were elected in November will be sworn into office next week. An inaugural ceremony is planned Monday morning at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort. Those taking the oath of office include Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Auditor Mike Harmon, Treasurer Allison Ball, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Secretary of State-elect Michael G. Adams. It will be the second term for Harmon, Ball and Quarles. Cameron was appointed in December to fulfill the term of his predecessor, Andy Beshear, who was elected governor and took office last month. Adams will take office on Jan. 6.