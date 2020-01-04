Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Caleb McConnell made all eight of his shots from the field and scored a season-high 20 points starting in place of the injured Geo Baker, and Rutgers beat Nebraska 79-62 on Friday night for its fifth straight win. Baker, the Scarlet Knights' team leader and No. 2 scorer, is out indefinitely with a left thumb injury. McConnell made his first seven shots, including two 3-pointers, and finished with season highs for points, assists and minutes. Haanif Cheatham had 16 points to lead Nebraska, which shot 32 percent.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Running back Maurice Washington is off the Nebraska football team. The athletic department released a two-sentence statement Friday announcing his dismissal. Washington faces child pornography charges in California and was disciplined for unrelated rules violations last season. The charges are related to an incident when he was in high school. Washington is accused of obtaining a video of his former girlfriend performing a sex act, storing it on his cellphone and sending it to the girl in March 2018. Washington is not depicted in the video. He has pleaded not guilty.
CHICAGO (AP) — Alexa Willard scored 21 points, Jasmine Franklin made a game-winning shot in overtime and No. 21 Missouri State beat Loyola-Chicago 74-72 in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams. Missouri State inbounded it with 11.4 seconds left and got it to Franklin in the paint for a contested hook shot just before the final buzzer, Missouri State, which is off to its best start since the 2003-04 team opened 20-1, extended its MVC road winning streak to a school-record 12 games. Abby O'Connor had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Loyola.