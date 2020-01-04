Heartland cemetery victim of vandalism

TAMAROA, ILL. (KFVS) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at the Tamaroa City Cemetery.
According to the President of the Tamaroa Cemetery Association Brian Murrow, around 20 tombstones were toppled, resulting in thousands of dollars of damage.
Murrow said, some of the stones were broken as a result of the toppling. Most of the stones damaged were in the oldest part of the cemetery, which is located on the south and east portions.
The vandalism happened between sunset on Dec. 30 and the afternoon of Dec. 31.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Perry County Sheriffs Office at 618-357-5212.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.