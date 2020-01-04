Fitness gyms busy in first 2020 weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fitness gyms are seeing a high turnout this weekend in Cape Girardeau.
Personnel at fitness gyms say they usually see a higher than normal volume after the new year, and this year is no different.
"We do have a big upswing in January," Anytime Fitness Owner Derek Lewis said. "Everyone's schedule calms down after the holidays and they get a chance to think and focus on their health and fitness. So yeah, we have a big upswing in January."
Lewis said exercising is important and it’s great to see so many people wanting to improve their health in 2020.
"It improves everything in your life," Lewis said. "We have a lot of chronic diseases, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes. All that stuff can be managed through exercise and it can help dramatically. It's a really easy way to improve your health."
Whether it's a New Year's resolution or an overall desire to exercise, Lewis said it's important to stick with it and keep motivated to come back on a continuous basis.
“The best three things I could tell people to stay motivated is; first, schedule your workouts and your time to go to the gym,” Lewis said. “Secondly is to set goals. Third, if you are struggling or having trouble, get with a coach or trainer at your facility and get some help.”
