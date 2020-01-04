First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A potent but fast-moving upper low will move very close to the region today, bringing clouds, gusty winds and even a few light rain and/or snow showers to the region. Luckily this system is moisture-starved so measureable precip is not likely….but a few passing light showers of rain and/or snow are likely especially over Southern Illinois. Southern and western counties will have less effect from this system, but still will have colder temps and some gusty winds. Highs today will be in a wide range, from the upper 30s near Mt. Vernon, IL to the mid to upper 40s from NW Tn west into the Missouri Bootheel and out toward Van Buren and Doniphan. Overnight things will settle down with clear, cold conditions…but on Sunday strong southwest winds will kick in….once again making for a significant wind chill despite sunshine and highs in the 50s.