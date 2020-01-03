First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Skies will clear out this evening as our upper-level system moves off to the east. We should have a quiet and mainly clear overnight…allowing winds to briefly die down and temps to fall below freezing. On Sunday skies will be clear but we’ll quickly transition to a gusty southwest wind. Actual highs look to be in the low 50s….but chilly southwest winds will make it feel more like the low 40s despite full sunshine. A weak cold front sneaks through Sunday night…so Monday should be a bit cooler but less windy so overall perhaps a bit more pleasant.
The upcoming ‘back to school’ week will start out cool and dry, but could end up very wet. Models continue to show a strong southwest flow interacting with a couple of strong weather systems. The result looks to be periods of rain Thursday and Friday….ending as perhaps a brief period of rain or snow Saturday morning. Right now the main threat for Thursday and Friday looks to be heavy rainfall on already saturated ground.
