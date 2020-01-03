First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Skies will clear out this evening as our upper-level system moves off to the east. We should have a quiet and mainly clear overnight…allowing winds to briefly die down and temps to fall below freezing. On Sunday skies will be clear but we’ll quickly transition to a gusty southwest wind. Actual highs look to be in the low 50s….but chilly southwest winds will make it feel more like the low 40s despite full sunshine. A weak cold front sneaks through Sunday night…so Monday should be a bit cooler but less windy so overall perhaps a bit more pleasant.