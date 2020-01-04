First Alert: Gusty winds and light rain or snow showers expected

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cold weather and gusty winds will be the main impact in the Heartland for today, but a few light rain and snow showers are expected.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth said, a low, is moving close to the Heartland, which will bring clouds, gusty winds and even some light rain and snow showers.
Brain said, that the low does not have a lot of moisture, making the rain and snow showers light. With Southern Illinois seeing most of the rain, and those who live north of Interstate 64 seeing most of the snow which will be light. No significant travel impacts are expected with this weather.
Brian said, highs temperatures for today, will be in a wide range, from the upper 30s near Mt. Vernon, IL to the mid to upper 40s from Tennessee to the Missouri Bootheel and out toward Van Buren and Doniphan. Overnight is expected to be clear and cold.
For Sunday, Brian said, strong winds will kick in making a significant wind chill, though it is expected to be sunny.
Looking towards the week ahead, it is not expected to be cold, highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Rain fall is expected to come Thursday into early Friday, followed by dry and cool conditions again next weekend.
