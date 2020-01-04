Cape Girardeau man is spreading kindness throughout the community

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Have you ever asked yourself ‘what would the world be like if we were all a little kinder to each other?’
That’s the goal of a national non-profit group that’s made it’s way to Cape Girardeau.
Farmers Insurance Agent, Clarence Matthews never expected to be the head of The Kindness Revolution in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
“It’s a great feeling. I can’t think of a better calling than to help people be kind and to teach others to be kind and share the message just be kind,” said Matthews.
The Kindness Revolution is a non-profit, created in 2007 with the mission to just spread kindness by giving out wristbands.
“It’s kind of what the nation needs, more than ever,” said Matthews.
He said they made their first post looking for ambassadors just yesterday and already he has a lot of people interested.
“The act of kindness and the kindness revolution is something that needs to be done here in Cape and Jackson and I feel like people forgot how to be nice and I really want to express that, that’s what we all need to get into,” said Sandy Prichard, ambassador.
She said she had the wristband for only a few hours and she is already spreading the word.
“First off they are all asking me what are you giving me and the second thing is 'oh that’s really nice,” she said.
Prichard said being kind works in all aspects of life.
“Even if it’s just driving just a simple act of letting somebody in, ya know when they have been sitting there waiting for a light or whatever, it’s just a simple act,” she said.
For more information on how to become an ambassador, go to The Kindness Revolution’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.