RSV diagnoses common for kids

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After a busy holiday season and the ups and downs of winter temperatures, you kids may be facing a serious health risk as they get ready to head back to school.
“It can be pretty scary,” said Jacob Cook.
Cook’s son started showing signs of RSV, also know as Respiratory Syncytial Virus, on Christmas Eve.
“We were a little worried. Everybody always goes off how their doctor feels, and they weren’t really stressed about how he was. I do know it can be worse,” said Cook.
Dr. Chelsea Grigery, a pediatrician at SoutheastHEALTH, said it’s easy for children three and under to catch RSV, especially during the winter.
“RSV can spread through respiratory droplet, so again coughing or sneezing, or even through contact with the virus on door knobs or chairs or shopping carts,” said Grigery. “In particular today I saw two children this morning that tested positive for RSV. Last week I had seven in one day, so it really just fluctuates depending on the day.”
One main symptom is a wheezing, wet sounding cough.
“But if at any point in time they’re working hard to breathe, they appear to be wheezing, struggling to catch their breath, not wanting to eat, not making wet diapers, we want to see those children immediately," she said.
If your child’s using extra effort to breathe and you can’t get in to see their pediatrician, Grigery recommends going to urgent care or the ER.
“In very severe cases, again in those children that may have compromised immune systems that are not as strong as other people or in premature babies, they may even require a hospital stay including oxygen supplements," said Grigery.
In less severe cases, she said nasal saline spray and nose suctioning helps. In general, Grigery advises to stay away from anyone with a respiratory infection.
“So really to protect your children we recommend you stay at home as much as possible and stay away from other people who are sick with similar symptoms,” she said.
According to Grigery, adults can catch RSV too, but the symptoms are usually just a runny nose, cough, congestion, and possibly a mild fever, similar to cold symptoms.
