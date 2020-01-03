Pump prices in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The death of the Iranian military leader leads to a rise in oil prices, with the price per barrel going up about three percent.
What impact, if any, will that have on prices at the pump here in the heartland?
MFA oil manager, Mike Yamnitz said many of his customers are curious about prices at the pump after the death of the Iranian general.
“We had a lot of phone calls,”he said, “a little taste of the news and then they go to worrying about things, they call, and then they get prices, and then they panic a little bit.”
“I feel like the gas prices are going to go up,” said Tracy Kluender, a MFA Oil customer.
But, Yamnitz said the unrest in Iran has not impacted their local stations yet. “Usually the whole sale prices have to stay up long enough to get into the flow of it out into the retailers,and it has stay up generally for a couple of days before it really affects us.”
James Adams was filling up on his way back to Florida. He won’t be surprised if they do. “Gas companies will use it to raise prices,and use it as an excuse.”
Adams said gas prices change often so it doesn’t bother him. “About every two weeks the prices jump twenty-five cents a gallon then they slowly taper back off.”
Yamnitz encourages his customers not to panic. “If they’re patient the prices may shoot up but then they stabilize and work their way back down.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.