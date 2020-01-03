Paragould man seriously injured in Missouri crash

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Paragould man was seriously injured Thursday night when he was struck by a pickup truck.
The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 67 in St. Francois County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
William E. Rawls, 39, was walking westbound, with his back to his vehicle that had been involved in a prior crash.
Daona Parker, 47, of Poplar Bluff was traveling north in 1994 Ford Ranger and did not see Rawls, the crash report stated.
The truck’s front end struck Rawls, seriously injuring him.
Rawls was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.