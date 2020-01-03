Paducah man crashes into a home, arrested on DUI charge

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Wednesday evening on Jan. 1, Brandon L. Matthews, 38, of Hill Street, ran a stop sign and crashed into a home on Mayfield Road.
Officer Kevin Collins was called at 8:46 p.m. to the crash at Mayfield Road and South 28th Street.
When Collins arrived, he found Matthews getting out of the driver’s door of his Ford Focus.
The vehicle was partially inside the unoccupied home at 2726 Mayfield Road.
Matthews told Collins that he was driving east on South 28th Street and his brakes failed.
Matthews told police his car ran through the intersection and hit the house.
Matthews failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
