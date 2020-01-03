Mild, Wet, and Foggy Morning

Heavier widespread rain in western Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel in Missouri while light scattered rain will continue to fall across northwestern areas this morning. Mild with temps in the 40s to mid-50s. Luckily the winds are lighter today, but fog will be an impact in addition to the rain.
This afternoons, scattered rain will continue to fall. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.
Tonight into Saturday morning, cool air will move in and could change any leftover rain into flurries or light snow. This is not expected to have any impact especially since ground temps will be above freezing. Saturday will be dry, but very frigid due to strong northwesterly winds giving us sub-freezing wind chill values.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.