Man shot in chest, family member arrested in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials in Perryville, Missouri said they got several phone calls about shots fired on Jan. 2.
The calls came into the police department and the Perryville County Sheriff’s Department around 11:32 p.m.
Callers said the shots were fired in the 200 block of W. South St.
While officers left to responded to the area, a man arrived in the police department’s lobby saying he had been shot in the chest.
He was taken by emergency services to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Police said officers found the home where the shots were fired and took a family member of the man into custody.
They said more information will be released when charged have been filed.
This is an on-going investigation.
