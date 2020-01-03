Man gives deputies false name, tried to hide stolen handgun

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1 a Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested on several charges.
Police said 28-year-old Marcus J. Tyler was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property (firearm) and theft of identity, and on a bench warrant charging him with non-payment of court costs.
Tyler was arrested after police said he gave them a false name and date of birth. He was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun.
A 2012 Nissan Altima was stopped early Wednesday morning for having an expired registration.
Officials said when Tyler was asked for his name and date of birth he gave the name and date of birth of his brother instead.
He did so to avoid being arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.
Officials said Tyler was uncooperative when asked to step out of the car, telling officers he couldn’t stand.
Officers later learned he was sitting on a 9 milometer handgun. A computer check revealed the gun was reported stolen from Livingston County, Ky.
Tyler told officers an man at a local club had asked Tyler to hold the gun for him.
Officials said Tyler was arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
