Low-income families can apply for help to pay heating bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Low-Income families who need help paying their heating bills can apply for assistance beginning next week.
According to the Health and Human Services website, applications for the crisis phase Low-Income Heating Assistance Program will be accepted starting Jan. 6.
To qualify for the crisis phase, applicants must be low-income and have received a disconnection notice or be in danger of running out of non-metered gas.
LIHEAP money is disbursed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
To see if you meet the income guidelines and for information on how to make an appointment, click here.
