Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-BOOKING-AREA-ASSAULT-CHARGE
Ex-officer accused of shoving prisoner faces federal charge
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A fired suburban St. Louis police officer who is accused of shoving and choking a prisoner inside a booking area while a surveillance camera was rolling has been charged with a federal civil rights offense. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Robert Ryan Watson already was facing a fourth-degree assault charge in Jefferson County Circuit Court when the misdemeanor federal charge was added this week. Officials have said the 40-year-old prisoner was being booked April 23 for violating a court order and had been insulting officers before the alleged assault. Watson's lawyer says his client “regrets losing his temper."
MISSOURI-TITLE IX LAWSUIT
University of Missouri sued over basketball player's case
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Two women are suing the University of Missouri, saying the school mishandled allegations of sexual misconduct by a former basketball player. The plaintiffs say the university did not fully follow its Title IX rules when it investigated allegations against Terrence Phillips. After several female students alleged physical and sexual misconduct by Phillips, the university's Title IX office cleared him of rape and stalking allegations but found him responsible for violating to Title IX policies. The lawsuit is asking that the university be required to change its Title IX policies. Phillips was dismissed from the basketball team in February 2018.
SYNTHETIC MARIJUANA CONSPIRACY
Man sentenced in $6 million K2 distribution conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 42-year-old St. Joseph man was sentenced to three years in federal prison without parole for his role in the distribution of nearly $6 million of synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2. Shakeel Khan was sentenced Thursday and ordered to forfeit $2 million seized by law enforcement. He also must pay $4.7 million judgment. Prosecutors said that accounted for all the K2-related money in his bank accounts. Two co-defendants, both of California, were sentenced in December to four years in prison without parole.
JUDGES' SON MISSING
25-year-old son of 2 Missouri judges missing in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in California are asking for help finding the missing 25-year-old son of two Missouri judges. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Alexander Holden was last seen on New Year's Eve in Sacramento, where he has lived for about two years. His father, Greene County Judge Calvin Holden, and mother, Associate Judge Margaret Palmietto, are headed to Sacramento. His father said his son has “no history of disappearing.” He said his son's girlfriend notified him that his son was missing.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-LAWSUIT
Judge rejects restraining order in medical marijuana lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has denied a temporary restraining order sought by a southwest Missouri family who did not receive a medical marijuana license from the state. Attorneys for Sarcoxie Nursery owner Paul Callicoat argued during a hearing Monday that the state's decision to award only 60 licenses violated their right to farm granted by the Missouri Constitution. They also challenged “geographical bonuses” that gave more consideration to businesses in high-unemployment zip codes. A Cole County judge on Thursday declined to issue the temporary restraining order.
TEEN SHOT-CHARGES
17-year-old charged in July death of 14-year-old
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 17-year-old is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the July shooting death of a 14-year-old acquaintance. St. Louis County prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against Joshua Haegle of St. Louis city. The shooting happened in the St. Louis County town of Riverview, killing Ien Coleman. Police on Thursday released a probable cause statement that said officers called to an apartment found Coleman dead, shot in the face. The probable cause statement said Coleman, Haegle and others had been in the apartment the previous night playing with a semi-automatic firearm that Haegle accidentally discharged. The statement said Haegle and the others left.
GUN THEFT-SUSPECT KILLED
Suspect in gun theft in Missouri shot by sheriff's deputy
HOLT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man stole a gun from a suburban Kansas City store and later shot a car salesman before he was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy. The Clay County Sheriff's office say the 28-year-old man was shot Thursday near Holt. He reportedly stole a gun from a sports store in Liberty and then drove to Independence, where he allegedly shot a car salesman. Clay County Capt. Will Akin said officers saw the man's vehicle and chased him to a home near Holt. Akin said it is unclear what led the deputy to shoot the suspect.
AP-ST. LOUIS-KILLINGS
2 dead in separate shootings in same St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUISa (AP) — Two men are dead after being shot in separate incidents in the same south St. Louis neighborhood. Both shootings happened Thursday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 33-year-old Johnnie Lee Anderson was found dead about 2:15 a.m. on the block where he lived in the Dutchtown neighborhood. He had been shot several times. No arrests have been made. The second victim died about 12:30 p.m., also in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Police Maj. Mary Warnecke said the victim was involved in an argument over a stolen car. The victim's name was not released. Two people are being questioned in that shooting.