Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

POLICE ARREST-KENTUCKY
Officer cleared after man booked into jail with neck brace
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in the arrest of a man who was thrown to the ground by officers and later booked into jail wearing a neck brace. News outlets report Louisville Metro police Officer Cory Evans had been charged with violating department use of force and courteous conduct policies in the December 2018 arrest of Jarrus Ransom. An internal investigation was launched after bystanders shared videos that showed Ransom being slammed into the ground and punched. Newly released body camera video shows him fighting officers after they found pills in his car.
JAILER-DRUG CHARGES
Kentucky deputy jailer faces drug trafficking charge
HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jail employee is facing second-degree trafficking charges on allegations that he brought drugs into the lockup. According to WYMT-TV, authorities say former Kentucky River Regional Jail deputy jailer Shannon Adams was arrested Wednesday when he was found with a cigarette pack full of suboxone during a traffic stop. Jail administrator Lonnie Brewer says authorities received multiple tips, started looking at video tape footage of the deputy and found suspicious interactions with inmates. Adams worked at the jail for about two months before he was arrested. It is unclear whether Adams has an attorney to comment on his behalf.
CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICERS
New constitutional officers in Kentucky to be sworn in
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say constitutional officers who were elected in November will be sworn into office next week. An inaugural ceremony is planned Monday morning at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort. Those taking the oath of office include Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Auditor Mike Harmon, Treasurer Allison Ball, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Secretary of State-elect Michael G. Adams. It will be the second term for Harmon, Ball and Quarles. Cameron was appointed in December to fulfill the term of his predecessor, Andy Beshear, who was elected governor and took office last month. Adams will take office on Jan. 6.
KENTUCKY-FORMER GOVERNOR-PARDONS
Kentucky AG asks FBI to probe former Gov. Bevin's pardons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's new Republican Attorney General is asking the FBI to investigate a flurry of pardons by former governor Matt Bevin. The pardons have drawn criticism from both sides of the political aisle. Media reports have spotlighted some pardons that went to convicts who had wealthy or politically-connected families. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron wrote in a letter Monday that he has sent a formal request to the FBI to “investigate this matter.” Bevin, a Republican, issued hundreds of pardons between his electoral defeat on Nov. 5 and his final day in office on Dec. 9.
MOTHER SHOOTS SON
Kentucky woman fatally shoots son on New Year's Day
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky woman has fatally shot her adult son. News outlets report the shooting occurred on New Year's Day at a home near Nicholasville. Jessamine County Sheriff's Lt. Anthony Purcell said the mother called 911 after the shooting and told deputies the act was self-defense. Purcell said 30-year-old James Davis was shot in the head and taken to a hospital, where he died. The woman was questioned and released by the sheriff’s department. Purcell said no charges have been filed, but detectives continue to investigate.
KROGER STABBING
Kentucky Kroger guard charged with stabbing customer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky have charged a Kroger security guard with stabbing a customer in the back during an argument over the grocery store's Coinstar machine. News outlets report Louisville Metro police documents say 63-year-old John C. Griggs stopped a customer Tuesday night and told him he couldn't use the machine because the store was closing. Investigators say the victim told Griggs it “would only take a minute,” and argued that other customers were still inside. Security video shows the argument escalated as Griggs grabbed the man's neck, took out a pocket knife and stabbed him. He's charged with second-degree assault.