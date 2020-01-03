Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

CHEMICAL SPILL-WATER PLANT SHUTDOWN
Chemical spill in river shuts down Humboldt water plant
HUMBOLDT, Kan. (AP) — A southeast Kansas town is operating without its water plant after a chemical spill in a nearby river. Officials in Humboldt, in Neosho County, urged residents on Thursday to conserve water because of a spill in the Neosho River. The chemicals were spilled during a fire at Mid-West Fertilizer in Iola. Officials said the water in the city's water tower is safe but there is a limited supply. The city won't process water until the threat is over. Humboldt's water plant shut down its intake valve on Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it is awaiting results of tests in the water.
STATE HOSPITAL-MEDICARE PAYMENTS
Gov. Kelly: Kansas psychiatric hospital unit needs changes
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says a troubled unit within a state hospital for the mentally ill is “not a therapeutic environment" and promised changes. The Wichita Eagle reports that Kelly discussed the latest problems at Osawatomie State Hospital on Thursday after federal inspectors again threatened to pull Medicare funding. Kelly says the 60-bed Adair Acute Care unit is “way too small to have 60 people with some serious mental health issues in that one place.” She says state officials are working on improvement plans to lower the number of patients in the unit and provide beds elsewhere.
PRO-KOBACH ADS-DONORS
Group resists naming donors after pro-Kobach ads in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A group that sponsored ads promoting conservative Republican Kris Kobach during his failed 2018 run for Kansas governor says it isn't legally required to disclose its donors to the public. The Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission has given Per Aspera Policy until Jan. 15 to file public reports on its activities during the last governor's race. The commission issued a notice to the group this week. But a Washington attorney representing the group told the commission in a letter that it is not required to disclose any information under Kansas law because its ads did not “expressly advocate” Kobach's election.
AP-US-TRIPLE-HOMICIDE-FIRE
Man charged in Kansas with killing ex, 2 of her children
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man has been charged in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and two of her children whose bodies were found after a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Ismael Caballero is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of arson. He is jailed on $1 million bond. The charges stem from the discovery of the bodies of 32-year-old Yazmine Rodriguez-Santilla, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez and 10-year-old Jean Carlos Rodriguez by crews battling a house fire early Monday. Prosecutors allege in charging documents that he set fire to the house as well as to a minvian.
AP-US-MCDONALD'S-COFFEE-EXPLETIVE
Kansas police apologize for faked story of expletive on cup
HERINGTON, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas police department is apologizing after an officer admitted to making up a story that a McDonald's employee wrote an expletive and the word “pig” on a coffee cup. Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday says in a news release that he is “truly sorry for all unnecessary, negative attention and pain that this incident has brought to every person who was affected.” The apology came after Hornaday announced Monday that the now-former officer “completely and solely fabricated” the allegation that he was handed the coffee cup with the expletive at a McDonald's drive-thru in Junction City.
KANSAS BUDGET-REVENUES
Kansas taxes nearly $39M more than anticipated in December
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting that it collected nearly $39 million more in taxes than expected in December. The state Department of Revenue said Thursday that the state took in nearly $757 million in taxes last month. The official prediction for tax collections was $718 million, and the surplus was 5.4%. Tax collections have exceeded expectations for 11 months in a row and in 30 of the 31 months dating back to June 2017. The state has collected nearly $3.6 billion in taxes since the current budget year began July 1. That's $51 million more than anticipated for a surplus of 1.4%.
PAROLEE-WOMAN SLAIN
Paroled Kansas killer charged in another homicide
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A convicted Kansas killer has been charged with another homicide just months after he was released on parole. The Wichita Eagle reports that 39-year-old Ahmad Khaasanouva Bey was charged Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court with first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Melinda Sprague, whom police said he had dated. Bey is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Another suspect, 34-year-old Vanessa Lynne Waner, is charged with interference with law enforcement. Her body was found Dec. 26 in an abandoned vehicle, two days after she was reported missing.
CARJACKING-GOAT
Police: Man and goat taken on terrifying three-state drive
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say a man was arrested on New Year's Day after he allegedly took a truck and drove it more than 100 miles with a sleeping passenger and a goat inside. Police say 40-year-old Brandon Kirby took the truck, which was parked outside an adult video store in Carthage, Missouri, and drove it more than 130 miles. Authorities say he was eventually arrested near Tulsa, Oklahoma, after he let the passenger and goat go, and the victim called police. Kirby is jailed on suspicion of kidnapping and weapons complaints.