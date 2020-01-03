How does the legalization of marijuana impact K-9 officers?

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - Police K-9 officers are trained to sniff for drugs like cannabis, but what do their jobs look like now that recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois?
“It’s very expensive to obtain a dog, send it to training, train our officers,” said Lieutenant David Kemp with the City of Carbondale Police Department.
Kemp said that’s why law enforcement across the state worried what would happen to the K-9 officers after recreational marijuana became legal.
“So that was a big concern at first is what’s gonna be the future of this investment for the city of Carbondale." said Kemp.
But right now, K-9 officers will still sniff out marijuana that could be obtained illegally because of the law. It calls for legally purchased pot to be kept in sealed, odor-proof and child resistant containers.
“So if a K-9 is running around a car in a traffic stop and alerts to the odor of cannabis, inherently that means that the cannabis is not in an odor proof container, and that in and of itself can still be illegal," said Kemp.
But he pointed out those containers aren’t foolproof.
“Advertised as an odor proof container, but as we know K-9s have a wide capability as far as their range of smell on odors, and so we’ll have to see,” said Kemp.
Kemp said his best advice is to keep your cannabis in the container you purchase it in until you’re home, and leave it at home after it’s opened, because you could get a ticket if you open a cannabis filled container before you’re home.
“Just to get it out and look at it is gonna be a violation of that statue,” said Kemp.
According to Kemp, police are still waiting to learn more about enforcement from local and state prosecutors.
“There are a lot of aspects of the law that are very clear and give us a lot of guidance, but there’s also a lot of aspects of the law that are in a big gray area, and it’s gonna take a while for us to figure that out,” said Kemp.
