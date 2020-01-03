Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored twice, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 7-3 to snap a four-game skid at home. Cale Makar added a power-play goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who also ended a six-game losing streak to the Blues, including two losses earlier this season in St. Louis. Mikko Rantanen J.T. Compher also had power-play goals, and Joonas Donskoi had the other goal for the Avalanche. Samuel Girard finished with four assists.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are headed into the postseason with a more complete team than last year, when their defense let them down in an AFC title game loss to New England. Their offense is still plenty potent behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his seemingly endless array of pass-catchers. But their revamped defense has been nearly as good. It pieced together a string of 10 consecutive quarters without allowing a touchdown late in the season. That has the entire locker room brimming with more confidence than ever before.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jahshire Hardnett came off the bench to score a career-high 28 points and Missouri-Kansas City outlasted Seattle 90-86 in triple overtime in a Western Athletic Conference opener. Terrell Brown hit two free throws with 3:10 left in regulation to pull Seattle even at 56. The two teams went scoreless from there to force overtime.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis had 19 points and 12 rebounds as No. 22 Tennessee defeated Missouri 77-66 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Tamari Key scored 16 points and Jordan Horston added 13 as Tennessee handed Missouri its fifth consecutive loss. Tennessee's Jazmine Massengill had seven points and 12 assists with no turnovers. Amber Smith scored 22 points and Aijha Blackwell added 16 for Missouri. Tennessee trailed for much of the first half before going on a 22-4 run midway through the game to build a 46-32 lead. The Lady Vols stayed ahead the rest of the way.