Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee scored two touchdowns in a span of 30 seconds, using an onside kick to help erase a double-digit deficit, and then held on to stun Indiana 23-22 in the Gator Bowl on Thursday night. The Volunteers closed out coach Jeremy Pruitt's second season with their sixth consecutive victory and won their fourth straight bowl, first since 2016. Indiana's Logan Justus missed an extra point in the third quarter that turned out to be costly and was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 2:12 remaining. Justus' kick had the distance but sailed just outside the right upright.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 10 of his 27 points in the final five minutes and the Sacramento Kings overcame a 20-point deficit in the first half to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-123. Sacramento ended an eight-game losing streak. Buddy Hield had 26 points and seven rebounds to help the Kings win for the first time since beating Golden State on Dec. 15. Richaun Holmes added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 16. Ja Morant, the Western Conference rookie of the month for December, had 23 points and seven assists for Memphis. Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 12 rebounds.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Dana Evans had 27 points with a career-high seven 3-pointers and No. 7 Louisville blew out Clemson 75-50. Evans had 24 points in the opening half as the Cardinals opened a 28-point lead at halftime and cruised to their fifth straight win overall and eighth in a row over the Tigers. Elizabeth Balogun added 15 points and five of her team's seven blocked shots. Evans bounced back from an off night in her last game, when she scored just nine points in Louisville's win over Syracuse on Sunday.
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Martin Roub scored 21 points with six 3-pointers and Jacksonville State held on to beat Morehead State 76-72 in an Ohio Valley Conference opener. Justin Thomas' free throw with 8:32 left gave the Gamecocks a 63-53 lead before the Eagles outscored them 17-6 and led by a point on James Baker's tip-in with 45 seconds left. Roub converted a three-point play with 29 seconds left, and after an Eagles' timeout, Thomas missed a jump shot with 19 seconds to go. Derrick Cook and Ty Hudson each made a pair of foul shots to seal the win.
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown scored 23 points on 7-for-10 shooting with four 3-pointers and Murray State won its seventh straight home game, beating UT Martin 89-76 to open Ohio Valley Conference play. Brown added seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot for the Racers (8-5). Jaiveon Eaves added 19 points for Murray State while Anthony Smith added 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. KJ Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds. The balance was enough to withstand a career shooting night from UT Martin's Parker Stewart, who went off for 33 points for the Skyhawks.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wesley Harris had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Tennessee State to an 84-79 win over Eastern Illinois. Michael Littlejohn had 18 points for Tennessee State, which earned its sixth straight home victory. Carlos Marshall Jr. added 14 points. Shakem Johnson had 10 points for the Tigers. Josiah Wallace scored a career-high 32 points for the Panthers. Marvin Johnson added 16 points. Mack Smith had 13 points.