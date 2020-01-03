Free programs announced for Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’ve been looking for something family friendly and fun to do in January, the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center has you covered.
This month they are offering a wide variety of free programs.
Center staff said you’ll need to register for some events in advance.
Check the list of events here.
The Day in the Life of a Wildlife Veterinarian event on Thursday, Jan. 30 will feature Wildlife Veterinarian Sherri Russell.
“This opportunity to interact with MDC’s wildlife veterinarian is truly special,” Turner said. “Sherri is very knowledgeable and will be a great person for young people especially, to interact with as they explore career possibilities.”
Staff said Russell will be able to give guests a behind the scenes look at her job and the work surrounding wildlife health management for bears, grouse, deer and fish.
Ages seven and up are welcome to attend.
Find information about age specific monthly programs, such as Little Acorns, Babes in the Woods and Conservation Kids, as well as other programs at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.
