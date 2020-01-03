First Alert: Scattered rain will keep today cool and damp

(KFVS) - Dreary weather is sticking around.
Brian Alworth said drier, colder conditions are on the way this weekend, however.
They’ll blow in overnight and Saturday.
Rain chances today look scattered and light. But overall, today will be cool, cloudy and damp.
By this evening, it looks like most of the rain will be in our southeastern-most counties.
As midnight rolls around we should be dry. Dew points will drop tonight and northwest winds will pick up.
On Saturday, we’ll have blustery and colder conditions.
Highs on Saturday will be much colder in the 30s and 40s.
There could even be some rain and snow showers mainly over southeast Illinois into Indiana.
Surface temps should be above freezing so minimal impact is expected.
