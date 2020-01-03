First Alert Friday Forecast

One more dreary day before drier and colder conditions blow in overnight and Saturday. Rain today looks to be scattered and light…but overall a cloudy, cool and damp day. A weak cold front will be moving through today, but the change to colder and drier will be delayed until later tonight and especially Saturday. By this evening it looks like most of the rain will be in our southeastern-most counties…and by midnight we should be completely dry with dropping dew points and increasing northwest winds. On Saturday a rather sharp upper trough will drop in from the northwest. This will bring blustery and colder conditions…and there could even be some rain and snow showers mainly over SE Illinois east into Indiana….in particular along the I-64 corridor…but surface temps should be above freezing so minimal impact expected. But highs on Saturday will be much colder: upper 30s northeast to mid 40s southwest.