Durbin, Kaine introduce war powers resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) introduced a war powers resolution to force a debate and vote in Congress to prevent further escalation of hostilities with Iran.
The resolution underscores that Congress has the sole power to declare war, as laid out in the Constitution.
It will force a public debate and vote in Congress, as intended by the framers of the Constitution, to determine whether United States forces should be engaged in these hostilities.
“The Senate must not let this President march into another war in the Middle East without authorization from Congress,” Durbin said. “The Constitution is clear – only the Congress can declare war. And whether it does or not, we must ask critical questions of what led us to this point and where we are headed, and be a reliable source of support for the men and women who bear the burden of battle.”
War powers resolutions are privileged, meaning that the Senate will be forced to vote on the legislation.
The resolution requires that any hostilities with Iran must be explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force, but does not prevent the United States from defending itself from imminent attack.
