Dorena-Hickman Ferry halts service due to dense fog

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Officials with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry was unable to start service this morning on Friday, Jan. 3.
This is due to dense fog on the Mississippi River at the crossing between Hickman, Ky., and Dorena, Mo.
Once the fog lifts, the ferry is expected to be back in service.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when service is able to resume.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.