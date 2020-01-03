Deer found field dressed and wrapped in Saran Wrap, dumped in Mo.

The deer was found outside of Steelville, Mo. (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Jasmine Adams | January 3, 2020 at 4:51 AM CST - Updated January 3 at 4:51 AM

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Missouri Department of Conservation Agent in Crawford County is looking for leads in a deer dumping case.

Agent Patrice Reese said a female deer was dumped along Highway AA just outside Steelville and found on Thursday, Jan. 2.

The animal was found wrapped in Saran Wrap with a plastic bag over its head.

Reese said the animal had been shot in the vitals and was field dressed but none of the meat was taken.

Officials ask that you contact Agent Reese directly at 573-259-1734 with any information, or call Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111.

