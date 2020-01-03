Caller said woman was accidentally shot in head, Tenn. officials investigating

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A woman was taken to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after a shooting on Dec. 29.
Weakley County officials said they got a call around 12:53 a.m.
The caller said a woman had been accidentally shot in the head on Billingsby Road.
This is between Martin and Latham, Tenn., according to deputies.
When officials arrived 33-year-old Amanda Workman was taken to a hospital in Martin before being transferred to a trauma center in Memphis.
Deputies said at this time she is still in the hospital.
The incident is under investigation.
