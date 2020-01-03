Caller said woman was accidentally shot in head, Tenn. officials investigating

By Jasmine Adams | January 3, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST - Updated January 3 at 10:18 AM

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A woman was taken to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital after a shooting on Dec. 29.

Weakley County officials said they got a call around 12:53 a.m.

The caller said a woman had been accidentally shot in the head on Billingsby Road.

This is between Martin and Latham, Tenn., according to deputies.

When officials arrived 33-year-old Amanda Workman was taken to a hospital in Martin before being transferred to a trauma center in Memphis.

Deputies said at this time she is still in the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

