Another county joins the mission to get participation in the 2020 census

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The census is just four months away, and a county in the Heartland is joining the mission to make sure everyone is counted in the 2020 census.
Assistant Director, Liz House, with the Perry County Health Department said they are forming a complete count committee. The goal of the complete committee is to motivate and educate the community about the census.
Participation is important because the state will lose $1,300 in federal dollars every year for each adult and child not counted.
House said it can impact how much money the health department gets from the state.
“The health department may not be able to ensure that people who need these vital services like WIC and different things like that get those services that they need if there’s an under count,” she said.
“Federal funds are used at the health department to ensure emergency preparedness efforts, inspect and provide education to child care facilities, and provide additional maternal and child health services such as WIC," House stated. "Through these federal funds, the health department is able to ensure that priority health needs are addressed in our county and needed programs and resources get to the people that need them.”
Leaders in Perry County will host a meeting Friday, Jan. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Perry County Health Department for anyone interested in being involved in the committee.
