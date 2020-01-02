2 women seriously injured in Ste. Genevieve Co. crash

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two women were seriously injured in a crash on Jan. 1 in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri.
Around 1:14 p.m., driver Ethan A. Nevins, 29 of Lake St. Louis, Mo., was turning left in a 2007 Ford Taurus onto Dorlac Rd.
Also in the vehicle was 28-year-old Julia M. Nevins also of Lake St. Louis, Mo.
The vehicle crossed into the path of a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Jennifer A. McGuire, 26 of Benton, Ill.
Lindsay M. McGuire, 29 of Benton, Ill. was also in the Dodge Charger.
The front of the Dodge Charger struck the right side of the Ford Taurus,
Julia Nevins and Lindsay McGuire were seriously injured and taken away from the scene by ambulance.
Jennifer McGuire received minor injuries and was also taken away by ambulance.
Neither person in the Dodge Charger was wearing a seat belt.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.