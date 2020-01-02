What you need to know Jan. 2

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
A breezy and cloudy start, but temperatures are warmer ranging from the 40s to 50s.
Lisa Michaels says during the early morning hours, rain will start to move into western Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel.
Scattered rain will continue to show up in additional central and northern counties during the afternoon.
High temps will be in the low 50s.
Heavier rain moves in tonight and we will continue to see scattered rain through Friday.
It looks to move out before sunrise on Saturday morning.
Saturday will be cold with strong winds causing sub-freezing wind chills in the afternoon.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with temps warming back into the 50s.
- A Heartland college awards over $855,000 in scholarship money to 385 students.
- On New Year’s Day Illinois has became the 11th state to legalize, tax and regulate marijuana use for anyone over 21.
- The Heartland welcomes one of its first babies to be born in 2020.
- Maurice Patterson Jr. has turned himself into police, while Thomas Q. Bean is still at large.
A Florida doctor jumped into action and saved a life when a dog’s leash got caught.
In Washington, several cars were trapped in tumbleweeds.
