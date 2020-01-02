What you need to know Jan. 2

What you need to know Jan. 2
A beautiful, crisp fall day is in store for the Heartland. (Source: William Foeste/CNews)
By Jasmine Adams | January 2, 2020 at 4:18 AM CST - Updated January 2 at 4:18 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

First Alert Forecast

A breezy and cloudy start, but temperatures are warmer ranging from the 40s to 50s.

Lisa Michaels says during the early morning hours, rain will start to move into western Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel.

Scattered rain will continue to show up in additional central and northern counties during the afternoon.

High temps will be in the low 50s.

Heavier rain moves in tonight and we will continue to see scattered rain through Friday.

It looks to move out before sunrise on Saturday morning.

Saturday will be cold with strong winds causing sub-freezing wind chills in the afternoon.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with temps warming back into the 50s.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A Florida doctor jumped into action and saved a life when a dog’s leash got caught.

In Washington, several cars were trapped in tumbleweeds.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.