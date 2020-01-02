Teen shot, killed after fight over gun during home invasion

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Authorities in Jackson County, Illinois are investigating a deadly shooting and home invasion.
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home south of Carbondale at approximately 6:58 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
The caller stated that two males forced their way into the home and demanded money.
During the break-in, occupants of the home said there was a struggle over a gun.
Shots were fired before the suspects took-off from the scene.
A few minutes later, the Carbondale Police Department received a call from Memorial Hospital of Carbondale in reference to a gunshot victim.
A 17-year-old male arrived at the hospital with a life-threatening injury from a suspected gunshot wound.
The teen later died.
The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation shows the cases involving the home invasion and the teen shot are connected.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.
The Carbondale Police Department, Jackson County Coroner’s Office and the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office have assisted with investigation.
