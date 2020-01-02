Subaru recalls over 250k cars that could lose power while driving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Subaru is recalling certain Crosstrek, Forester, and Ascent SUVs and Impreza hatchbacks and sedans because they can suddenly lose power while driving, which could cause a crash.
A faulty part in the engine could allow oil to enter places it shouldn't. Pieces of the part could also separate and damage other engine components, which could cause the engine to suddenly lose power. If this happens, drivers would notice an increased amount of tailpipe exhaust, potentially a bluish or grayish color.
Subaru dealers will inspect the recalled vehicles and replace the faulty part at no cost. If the problem has caused damage to engine parts, dealers will replace the faulty parts or the entire engine at no cost.
Vehicles recalled:
- 2018 Subaru Crosstrek SUVs manufactured from May 9, 2017, through April 3, 2018—83,499
- 2017-2018 Subaru Impreza hatchbacks manufactured from Oct. 20, 2016, through March 2, 2018—80,219
- 2017-2018 Subaru Impreza sedans manufactured from Nov. 4, 2016, through March 5, 2019—41,282
- 2019 Subaru Forester SUVs manufactured from July 4, 2018, through March 21, 2019—33,383
- 2019 Subaru Ascent SUVs manufactured from Feb. 22, 2018, through Aug. 31, 2018—18,193
- 37 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-In Hybrid SUVs manufactured from Sept. 11, 2018, through Oct. 8, 2018
According to ConsumerReports.org, Subaru has already contacted owners of the 2017-2018 Crosstrek and Impreza. The automaker will also reach out to owners of the other vehicles starting on Jan. 24, 2020. Owners can call Subaru customer service at 844-373-6614.
NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has recalls that need to be addressed. If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any.
