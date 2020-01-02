Search underway for wanted Metropolis, Ill. man

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information to the whereabouts of a fugitive.
Deputies are trying to track down 41-year-old Brannon L. Rowe, of Metropolis, Illinois.
Rowe is wanted for failing to show up for his October McCracken County Court dates.
The sheriff office said Rowe was arrested by detectives on two separate occasions last year.
He was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card $500 to $10,000 and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Rowe is described as 5-foot-10-inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos including a large one on the left side of his neck.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of is Roe is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.
