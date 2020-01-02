Rainy night ahead

Rain will become more widespread and continue to track north as we push into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will not drop much overnight. Most of the areas will only see lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s in most areas. The only exception will be in our northern and western counties where numbers will likely only make it into the upper 40s early and then slowly drop through the afternoon hours. Light rain continue for your Friday forecast. Best rain chances will shift to our southern and eastern counties by the afternoon hours. There is a chance for a few flurries late Friday. Most of the weekend looks dry. Colder on Saturday, milder on Sunday.