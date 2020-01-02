Poplar Bluff woman, child injured in rollover crash

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Stoddard County, Missouri crash left a woman and child with injuries on Jan. 1.
According to officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Whitley R. Buchanan of Poplar Bluff was driving on MO 153 south of US 60.
An 11-year-old was in the car as well.
Around 4:37 p.m., officials said the vehicle ran off the road and Buchanan over corrected.
The vehicle then overturned.
Buchanan was moderately injured and was taken to an area medical center.
The juvenile received serious injuries and was flown to a hospital in St. Louis.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.