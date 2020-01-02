Police warning: Don’t abbreviate 2020

Law enforcement said writing out 2020 in full will protect documents from being modified. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | January 2, 2020 at 2:05 PM CST - Updated January 2 at 3:09 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Before signing a document in the New Year, law enforcement are urging you to use caution when adding the date to legal documents.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office, in Missouri, is advising individuals not to abbreviate 2020, but to write it out in full.

In an example, the sheriff’s office said March 3, 2020 written as 3/3/20 could be modified to 3/3/2017 or 3/3/2018.

Writing out the full date as 3/3/2020 would offer more protection on documents.

Just something to think about.

Posted by Perry County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 2, 2020

