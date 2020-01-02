No driving, boating deaths or drownings in Mo. during New Year’s holiday

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The 2020 New Year is starting off in a positive direction compared to 2019 when it comes to driving, boating and swimming.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), there were no traffic deaths, boating deaths or drownings during the 30-hour 2020 New Year’s holiday counting period.
The 2020 New Year’s counting period ran from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
The following is the 2020 New Year’s Holiday traffic statistics:
- 72 crashes
- 34 crash injuries
- 0 fatalities
- 56 DWI arrests
- 0 boating crashes
- 0 drownings
In 2019, there were 11 reported deaths, but the counting period was a much longer. It was 102-hours.
The following is the 2019 New Year’s holiday traffic statistics:
- 1,301 traffic crashes
- 447 crash injuries
- 11 fatalities
- 130 DWI arrests
- 0 boating crashes
- 0 drownings
