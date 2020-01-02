Month long investigation leads to arrest of man on drug trafficking charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested on several drug-related charges in McCracken County on Dec. 31, 2019.
Ryan D. Jefferson, 29, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in anabolic steroids, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His arrest comes after a month long drug investigation.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office officials said in November of 2019 they got information that Jefferson was trafficking methamphetamine and other substances.
Drug unit detectives investigated and got an arrest warrant for Jefferson and a search warrant for his apartment on New Holt Road.
On Dec. 31 after 1 p.m., detectives found Jefferson outside his apartment and searched his residence.
They found 130 grams of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, a handgun, smoking pipes, digital scales, syringes, baggies, a drug ledger, vials of anabolic steroids and money believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
Jefferson is a convicted felon and unable to possess a firearm.
He was on felony probation at the time of his arrest for previous felony convictions, according to officials.
Jefferson was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
The investigation is continuing and additional charges and or arrests are likely.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.