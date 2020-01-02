Man arrested on theft charge in Graves Co., Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County, Kentucky officials arrested a man on a warrant on Jan. 1 around 10:26 a.m.
Sheriff’s Department officials said Joseph W. Richeal, 52 of Mayfield, was arrested on a Graves County warrant for theft under $500.
An officer with the Mayfield Police Department and a deputy with the Graves County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to serve a warrant at Richeal’s home on Kenwood Drive.
They made contact with Richeal and he was arrested on the warrant.
He was taken to Graves County Jail.
