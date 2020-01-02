Makanda, Ill. celebrates ‘Cannabis Liberation Day’

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - On New Year’s Day, Illinois became the 11th state to legalize, tax and regulate marijuana use for anyone over 21.
Governor J.B. Pritzker called it a "monumental milestone’ that is providing residents a new lease on life, and people celebrating in Makanda are deeming it ‘Cannabis Liberation Day.’
Dozens of people flocked to the small town to celebrate marijuana legalization and visited shops like Rainmaker Art Studio.
Owner Dave Dardis has lived in Makanda for 45 years. He said the last time they had this many visitors was during the 2017 total solar eclipse.
“There was nobody here on New Year’s Day last year,” Dardis said. "This is different having people here and it's funny because I know most of them, so it's kind of a reunion."
Event goers were openly smoking and sharing marijuana during the celebration. Dardis said having the new laws on the books is reducing a lot of people’s fears.
“Of course it’s great. Nobody is going to be looking over their shoulders anymore and that kind of paranoia is gone,” Dardis said. “I’ve seen it used almost everywhere I’ve gone, so it’s really nothing new. It’s just now it’s on paper. Nothing is going to change. It’s just like it was last week and it’s going to be the same thing six months from now.”
There was free food, music by the Baseado Boogie Band and other musicians.
A large bell at a local church also rang out at 4:20 p.m.
“It’s been doing that for a couple of months now, and I got a feeling it will be a tradition from now on," Dardis added.
Just before the new marijuana laws took effect Governor J.B. Pritzker also pardoned thousands of non violent drug offenders who were arrested for possessing less than 30 grams of cannabis.
“We’re clearing 11,017 convictions for Illinoisans across 92 counties,” Pritzker said during a press conference. "We’re restoring the rights of Illinoisans who were denied jobs, housing, and child custody, and financial aid for schools, and social services and professional licensing. What they were once convicted of will now be legal.”
Bonnie Burton of Cobden supports the move and is glad the pardons are removing a level of resentment that once held people back.
“I’m particularly happy for people who are being pardoned for these low-level what were called crimes that were not crimes," Burton said.
Burton moved to Southern Illinois from Canada which legalized marijuana at the federal level in 2018.
She is glad more states are allowing people to legally use cannabis.
“I know a lot of people who use it medicinally," Burton said. "I have a friend who has a child with seizures and couldn’t do without it and so I’m really excited for a lot of reasons here in Illinois that this is happening.”
According to Illinois' new marijuana laws, using the drug in any form is still illegal in public places but you are allowed to use the drug inside your private residence.
Renters will need approval from their landlords and it will not be allowed in public housing.
