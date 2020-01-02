Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CST

PRISON GUARD-SETTLEMENT
Missouri prison guard gets $85K in settlement over firing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Missouri prison guard who alleged he was wrongly fired has received $85,000 in the latest such settlement involving a corrections department worker. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a report Thursday that Jonathan Griggs received the check in November. It's the result of a settlement between Griggs and the state after a St. Louis County jury initially awarded him $189,000 in damages stemming from his 2014 discharge from his job at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. Many of the prison guard settlements involve female guards who alleged that male co-workers had sexually harassed them.
ST. LOUIS-KILLINGS
5 homicides in first hours of 2020 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say five people were shot to death on the first day of 2020, including three killed at one location. Police were called shortly after midnight to an intersection in the Benton Park neighborhood, where three people were found dead. No dtails have been released about the victims or what led to the shooting. Just before 3 a.m., police were called to another location and found a man dead from gunshots. The fifth victim was gunned down late Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.
DEADLY BICYCLE CRASH-KANSAS CITY
Bicyclist struck on Christmas Eve dies from his injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 200 bicyclists rode on New Year's Day to remember a fellow cyclist who suffered a fatal injury in a Christmas Eve crash in a Kansas City intersection. KSHB-TV reports that the memorial was in honor of 31-year-old Pablo Sanders who died Monday. Police say the driver remained at the scene, and alcohol was not a factor. Sanders was active in the cycling community.
MIDWEST ECONOMY
Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey report suggests the economy is growing slowly in nine Midwest and Plains states as the U.S.-China trade war continues. The Mid-America Business Conditions index rebounded to 50.6 in December from 48.6 in November. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the trade war and the global economic slowdown will be drags on the overall Mid-America economy for the first half of 2020. But he expects overall regional growth to remain soft but positive. Survey organizers say any index score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline.
CARJACKING-GOAT
Police: Man and goat taken on terrifying three-state drive
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say a man was arrested on New Year's Day after he allegedly took a truck and drove it more than 100 miles with a sleeping passenger and a goat inside. Police say 40-year-old Brandon Kirby took the truck, which was parked outside an adult video store in Carthage, Missouri, and drove it more than 130 miles. Authorities say he was eventually arrested near Tulsa, Oklahoma, after he let the passenger and goat go, and the victim called police. Kirby is jailed on suspicion of kidnapping and weapons complaints.
BUSINESS EXECUTIVE-EMBEZZLEMENT
Former business exec accused of embezzling more than $900K
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former financial director for a St. Louis company is accused in a federal indictment of embezzling more than $900,000. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 36-year-old John Koeln has pleaded not guilty to five counts of wire fraud. His attorney, Justin Gelfand, said that they “look forward to litigating this case.” The indictment claims that Koeln opened a bank account that only he controlled in May 2015 while working at Unlimited Prepaid Distribution, a wholesaler of prepaid phones, SIM cards and other mobile phone products.
DOLLAR HOUSES-ST. LOUIS
St. Louis' dollar house program leads to just 4 sales
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city of St. Louis has sold just four city properties under a program launched last year that allows people to buy homes for just $1. St. Louis developed the Dollar House Pilot Program in hopes of selling tax delinquent properties that the city's Land Reutilization Authority has received and of revitalizing struggling neighborhoods. Under the program, a buyer must have the financial means to renovate the property. The St. Louis Development Corp. oversees the Land Reutilization Authority. It's director says the program requirements can be hard to meeting, considering the condition of the buildings.
PLANE CRASH-TWO KILLED
Victims of Johnson County plane crash identified
An investigation continues after a small plane crashed during takeoff from an airport near Kansas City, killing the pilot and a passenger. The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victims as the pilot, 48-year-old Jonathan J. Vannatta of Maumelle, Arkansas, and 43-year-old passenger Darcy L. Matthews of Belton, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration registry lists Vannatta as co-owner of the plane. The accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson County Executive Airport. The plane was on fire when emergency responders arrived. FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro says the single-engine Mooney M20S crashed "under unknown circumstances" shortly after departing from the airport.