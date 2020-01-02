Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CST

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say five people were shot to death on the first day of 2020, including three killed at one location. Police were called shortly after midnight to an intersection in the Benton Park neighborhood, where three people were found dead. No dtails have been released about the victims or what led to the shooting. Just before 3 a.m., police were called to another location and found a man dead from gunshots. The fifth victim was gunned down late Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.