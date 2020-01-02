Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-TRIPLE-HOMICIDE-FIRE
Man charged in Kansas with killing ex, 2 of her children
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man has been charged in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and two of her children whose bodies were found after a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Ismael Caballero is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of arson. He is jailed on $1 million bond. The charges stem from the discovery of the bodies of 32-year-old Yazmine Rodriguez-Santilla, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez and 10-year-old Jean Carlos Rodriguez by crews battling a house fire early Monday. Prosecutors allege in charging documents that he set fire to the house as well as to a minvian.
AP-US-MCDONALD'S-COFFEE-EXPLETIVE
Kansas police apologize for faked story of expletive on cup
HERINGTON, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas police department is apologizing after an officer admitted to making up a story that a McDonald's employee wrote an expletive and the word “pig” on a coffee cup. Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday says in a news release that he is “truly sorry for all unnecessary, negative attention and pain that this incident has brought to every person who was affected.” The apology came after Hornaday announced Monday that the now-former officer “completely and solely fabricated” the allegation that he was handed the coffee cup with the expletive at a McDonald's drive-thru in Junction City.
PAROLEE-WOMAN SLAIN
Paroled Kansas killer charged in another homicide
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A convicted Kansas killer has been charged with another homicide just months after he was released on parole. The Wichita Eagle reports that 39-year-old Ahmad Khaasanouva Bey was charged Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court with first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Melinda Sprague, whom police said he had dated. Bey is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Another suspect, 34-year-old Vanessa Lynne Waner, is charged with interference with law enforcement. Her body was found Dec. 26 in an abandoned vehicle, two days after she was reported missing.
CARJACKING-GOAT
Police: Man and goat taken on terrifying three-state drive
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say a man was arrested on New Year's Day after he allegedly took a truck and drove it more than 100 miles with a sleeping passenger and a goat inside. Police say 40-year-old Brandon Kirby took the truck, which was parked outside an adult video store in Carthage, Missouri, and drove it more than 130 miles. Authorities say he was eventually arrested near Tulsa, Oklahoma, after he let the passenger and goat go, and the victim called police. Kirby is jailed on suspicion of kidnapping and weapons complaints.
DEADLY HOTEL SHOOTING-WICHITA
Man, woman fatally shot at hotel near downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deadly shooting of a man and woman at a hotel near downtown Wichita. Police Capt. Wendell Nicholson says officers responded around 12:20 a.m. Thursday and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the Hotel at WaterWalk. Both victims died at the scene. They were in their 30s, but their names weren't immediately released. Police don't have any suspects, although investigators are talking to witnesses who saw someone running away from the scene. No motive has been released.
CHIROPRACTOR-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
Chiropractor accused of sexual misconduct surrenders license
EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — A chiropractor who was accused of sexual misconduct with patients has surrendered his Kansas medical license. The Kansas Board of Healing Arts wrote in the order filed Tuesday that Eric Hawkins exploited his relationship with patients through “acts of sexual misconduct and/or improper sexual contact." The board ordered him to pay $1,246 in costs associated with the proceedings. Hawkins had his license suspended in July 2018 shortly before he was formally charged with sexually assaulting three women. He was ultimately acquitted of raping a then-16-year-old girl in 2015 and committing aggravated sexual battery against a then-22-year-old woman last year. He then pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor battery charge.
NEW YEAR'S EVE FIGHT DEATH
Man arrested in death of relative after New Year's Eve fight
NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in the death of a relative after a New Year's Eve fight in central Kansas. Thirty-five-year-old Andrew Martinez has been booked into the Harvey County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old Robert Flores, of Newton. KWCH-TV reports that a spokesperson for the city of Newton says a fight started Tuesday night inside a house and spilled outside, where Flores was injured and died. The spokesperson says Flores and Martinez both lived at the home where the fight began. Details about the exact cause of death have not been released.
MIDWEST ECONOMY
Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey report suggests the economy is growing slowly in nine Midwest and Plains states as the U.S.-China trade war continues. The Mid-America Business Conditions index rebounded to 50.6 in December from 48.6 in November. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the trade war and the global economic slowdown will be drags on the overall Mid-America economy for the first half of 2020. But he expects overall regional growth to remain soft but positive. Survey organizers say any index score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline.