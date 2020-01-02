Ky. Woman arrested during traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS)- A traffic stop leads to the arrest of Cunningham Ky. woman.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 30 around 11:30 p.m. a deputy made a traffic stop on the 3500 block of Lovelaceville Rd.
During the stop a K-9 from the sheriff’s office was deployed, resulting in a cause to search the vehicle. When the vehicle was being searched, deputies recovered about an ounce of methamphetamine. Other items that included paraphernalia, that are consistent with drug trafficking, was also found during the search.
The driver of the vehicle Darcy Adams, 39, of Cunningham Ky was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Adams has been charged with careless driving, no registration plate, no registration receipt, driving on DUI suspended license, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
