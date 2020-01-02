Illinois removes statute of limitations on sexual assault cases

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Time won’t be an issue anymore when it comes to criminal sexual assault cases in Illinois.
Rape Crisis Advocate, Nancy Maxwell, is talking about a new state law that removes the statute of limitations on sexual assault cases.
“Until this law change 10 year was as far as you could go and 3 years to make a police report after the incident and now there’s just no time limit,” said Maxwell.
She serves clients at The Women’s Center in Carbondale.
She said it often takes victims years to come to grips with what happened to them
“Sometimes 10 years, 20 years later this memory pops out again and they remember and now they will have the ability to go and make a report if they want too,” said Maxwell
She said being able to help victims even more is a step in the right direction.
“I’m glad that if anybody, we can open our doors wide open, we can’t turn you away if you wanna report now or give you ‘I’m sorry, I wish I could help.’ Now we can help,” said Maxwell.
Maxwell urges anyone who needs support or help to contact The Women’s Center.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.