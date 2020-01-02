Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots aren't getting their usual week to rest, relax and recharge ahead of the NFL playoffs. The Patriots are playing on wild-card weekend for the first time since 2009. The two teams that earned first-round byes this season are the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the wild-card round. And the Houston Texans host the Buffalo Bills in the other game. The Ravens own the top seed for the first time and the Chiefs get their second straight first-round bye.